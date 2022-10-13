TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

