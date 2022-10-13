Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.08.

TNDM traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

