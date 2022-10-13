Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.28. 1,022,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,233,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $354.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

