T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

