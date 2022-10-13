Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 4,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.69 and a beta of 1.28.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
