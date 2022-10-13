Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.85.

Shares of SNV traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 22,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,631. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

