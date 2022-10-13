Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.263-1.293 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Synopsys Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $265.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average is $319.53. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synopsys by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,469 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.