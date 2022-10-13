Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,581,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $14,080,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $276.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

