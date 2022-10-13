Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 87,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after buying an additional 943,553 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

