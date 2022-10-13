Synapse (SYN) Price Down 28.2% This Week

Synapse (SYN) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00005065 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $171.23 million and $1.96 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.62 or 0.27103732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010586 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Synapse has a current supply of 192,696,599 with 139,773,376 in circulation. The last known price of Synapse is 0.98771868 USD and is down -9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $1,789,869.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://synapseprotocol.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.