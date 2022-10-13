Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target Cut to CHF 79

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from CHF 83 to CHF 79 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SSREY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 154,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

