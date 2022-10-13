Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.90. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Stock Up 5.2 %

CVE SGI traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.25. 637,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$30.19 million and a PE ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.20.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.