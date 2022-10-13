Sunburst Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 80,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,243. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.