Sunburst Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,057 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 390,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,198. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

