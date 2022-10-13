Sunburst Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,923. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

