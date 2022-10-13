Sunburst Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $56.86. 2,545,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,342,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

