Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.06

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$54.06 and last traded at C$54.68, with a volume of 419726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.29.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 811.07 and a quick ratio of 759.61. The company has a market cap of C$32.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.98.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

