Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,854. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.05 million, a P/E ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

