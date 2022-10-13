Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.38.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.54. 7,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,137,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

