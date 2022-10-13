Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMIH stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,121,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,301,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,460,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

