Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 626,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,213. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 64.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

