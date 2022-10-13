Suku Price Tops $0.0596 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $905,171.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.26 or 0.27273454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suku (SUKU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Suku has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 178,403,406.7949236 in circulation. The last known price of Suku is 0.0640815 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $706,764.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.suku.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

