Substratum (SUB) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $300,083.78 and approximately $9.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,357.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002903 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085084 USD and is up 16.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

