Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RGR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. 4,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $81.72.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.65 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 33.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,472.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $41,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $51,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

