Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $295,397,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.70. 45,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

