Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.
Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
