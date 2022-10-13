Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 551.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

