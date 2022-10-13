StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TOWN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 482,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after buying an additional 255,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in TowneBank by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the period.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

