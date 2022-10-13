StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Surmodics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of SRDX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,773. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $413.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.96.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. Analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Surmodics
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surmodics (SRDX)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.