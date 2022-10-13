StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Surmodics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SRDX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,773. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $413.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. Analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Surmodics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Surmodics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 11.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.