StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.09. 19,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,825. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.33. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -6.81%.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $739,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

