StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 197,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 332,853 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

