StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ NWLI traded up $9.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $236.97. The company has a market cap of $658.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day moving average is $198.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.