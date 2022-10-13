StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Matrix Service Trading Up 7.3 %

MTRX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 133,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,414. Matrix Service has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $11.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

