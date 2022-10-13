StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,793. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

