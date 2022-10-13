StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.67.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $147.80. The stock had a trading volume of 343,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,655. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.90. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

