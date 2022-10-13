StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.30.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.26. The company had a trading volume of 59,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,365. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.37.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

