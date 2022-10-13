StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Institutional Trading of Hill International

Hill International ( NYSE:HIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.