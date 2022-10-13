StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,483. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.