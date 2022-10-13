StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,483. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

