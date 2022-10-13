StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.90.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ESNT opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

