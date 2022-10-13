StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Drive Shack Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Drive Shack Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DS. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 87.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,722,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 590.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,487 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 77.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 821,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 3,950,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

