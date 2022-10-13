StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Drive Shack Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of NYSE DS opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drive Shack (DS)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.