StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

