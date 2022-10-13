StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APVO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
