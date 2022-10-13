StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APVO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.53). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 481.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

