StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.50 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Insider Activity at Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.