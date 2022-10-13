StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,610. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $80.36.

About Principal Financial Group





Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

