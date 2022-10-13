StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PPL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 326,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

