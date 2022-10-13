StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAHC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $563.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after buying an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,045,000 after buying an additional 355,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.