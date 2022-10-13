StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 620,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

