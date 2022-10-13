StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $433,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.