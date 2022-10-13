StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of MN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,722. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $234.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 12.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

