StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Kadmon Stock Performance
Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
Kadmon Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.