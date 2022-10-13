StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.92.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,306. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

